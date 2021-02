Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 0

Former President Trump’s legal team was shocked by the Senate vote to call witnesses in his impeachment trial, an eleventh-hour twist at a trial they believed would wrap up Saturday with a vote to acquit.One source in touch with the legal team said...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538744-trump-world-stunned-by-move-to-call-witnesses