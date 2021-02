Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 15:27 Hits: 0

Now that new details have emerged regarding a call between the then-president and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, more lawmakers are supporting the calling of witnesses.

(Image credit: Jabin Botsford/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/13/967625878/as-trumps-impeachment-trial-nears-end-some-lawmakers-want-details-on-mccarthy-ca