Senate Votes To Call Witnesses In Impeachment Trial - UPDATED

Saturday, 13 February 2021

Well, that woke us up fast! On what most of expected to be the ignominious day Donald Trump was acquitted for the second time of impeachment charges, we are now in a holding pattern, as the House Managers have requested to subpoena and depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA). Rep. Herrera Beutler spoke out last night about having witnessed an expletive-laden phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump during the insurrection, in which Trump seemed to know all about what was going on at the Capitol. The trial began two hours earlier than scheduled, and Lead Manager Jamie Raskin requested that in light of Rep. Herrera Beutler's statements, the Managers would like to subpoena her notes from the phone call and depose her. Commence Trump's attorney Michael Van Der Veen sh*tting himself into an aneurism, threatening to depose Vice President Kamala Harris (though this time he didn't attempt to pronounce her first name) among other embarrassing displays. But the Senate voted, and five — FIVE — Republicans voted with the House Managers in favor of calling witnesses. There is some debate about whether we can count Sen. Lindsey Graham's vote as an actual YES, since apparently he changed his vote from Nay to Aye so that he could bring Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton and Monica Lewinsky and Charles Manson and The Zodiac Killer up to testify that they were all in it together. I'm only partway kidding.

