The Next Phase of U.S.-Chinese Relations

Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

Navigating the United States’ relationship with China will be the most consequential item on the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda. Over the past four years, the Trump administration has escalated the competition with Beijing on multiple fronts, buoyed by a growing bipartisan consensus in favor of tougher policy. How will the next four years shape the future of U.S.-Chinese relations? Foreign Affairs Editor Daniel Kurtz-Phelan meets former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd to discuss his recent article, “Short of War: How to Keep U.S.-Chinese Confrontation From Ending in Calamity.” Further reading from this discussion: “Beware the Guns of August—in Asia” by Kevin Rudd “The Coming Post-COVID Anarchy” by Kevin Rudd

