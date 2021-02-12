Dissenter Weekly: What Biden Could Do To Support The First Amendment

Articles

Friday, 12 February 2021

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights a story in Texas involving a whistleblower who warns of safety hazards at a construction site for an Amazon fulfillment center.

Kevin also covers a snippet from OMB Director nominee Neera Tanden’s Senate confirmation hearing, where she was asked about the problem of nuclear waste.

The show concludes with some consideration of what President Joe Biden’s administration could do if it truly wanted to support the First Amendment. For starters, Biden could abandon the political prosecution against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

This week’s stories:

Whistleblower At Amazon FulFillment Center Under Construction Reveals Hazards That Could Cause Lung Damage



Neera Tanden Clumsily Acts Like She Knows About Issues Surrounding Nuclear Waste

What Would A Biden Agenda That Promoted Press Freedom And Freedom Of Expression Look Like?

Chief Inspector of Prisons In UK Releases Review Of Pandemic Prison Restrictions

Assange Case: Interim DOJ Spokesperson Signals Biden Administration Will Continue Prosecution





