What Americans Think About The GameStop Investors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup.

Poll(s) of the week

America loves a good underdog story — and that’s exactly what it got in late January, when a plucky band of netizens on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets message board decided to stick it to Wall Street by collectively driving up the price of GameStop, a video-game retailer best known for its brick-and-mortar stores.

[The Economy Won’t Be Back To Normal Until 2022 Or Later, According To Our Survey Of Economists]

The populist stock market uprising, with droves of at-home investorsbeating hedge funds at their own game, is only part of the story, though. While many of these novice investors did make large sums of money — at its peak, the stock hit almost 30 times its value from the start of January — many lost out as well. In fact, it was a hedge fund, Senvest Management LLC, that emerged as one of the biggest winners, making about $700 million off the stock’s volatility.



Regardless of the winners and losers in the GameStop trading frenzy, however, the episode did spark a rare moment of bipartisanship in Congress (albeit short-lived), with both Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York calling for investigations into what happened — specifically, why Robinhood, a popular stock-trading app at the center of the Reddit-fueled trading, banned its users from purchasing additional shares of the stock when trading was at an all-time high. (Congressional hearings are scheduled for Feb. 18.)

At this point, though, polling suggests that bipartisan support for the small-fry investors is high, although Americans from both parties are fairly split on whether they support further regulation of the financial markets.

According to a Morning Consult poll of American adults conducted Jan. 29-Feb. 1, Redditors enjoy bipartisan support for their actions: 54 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of Republicans agreed that “the actions of the small investors gave Wall Street a much-needed taste of its own medicine,” while only 21 percent in each party thought those actions were “reckless given the negative consequences they might have on large and small investors or the economy.” In addition, 68 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of Republicans agreed that the stock market was “rigged against amateur investors in favor of large, professional investors.”

The most recent poll from YouGov/The Economist, conducted Feb. 6-9 among U.S. citizens, found that 61 percent thought that the government was biased in favor of bankers, while only 7 percent thought that it was biased in favor of consumers. (Eight percent said they didn’t think either was favored, and a quarter said they weren’t sure.) A Jan. 29 YouGov poll among all adults had similar findings, with 62 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans saying that Wall Street investors got privileged access to the financial system that “normal Americans who invest by themselves” don’t get. Only 11 percent of Democrats and 20 percent of Republicans said market access was fair and equal.

In its Jan. 28-29 poll, YouGov asked American adults an unusual but telling question: Are the group of Redditors who drove up the value of GameStop “heroes” or “villains”? On this question, members of both parties were more likely to call the Redditors heroes than villains. Thirty-two percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans said the Redditors were heroes, while only 13 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of Republicans said the Redditors were villains. A majority of Americans (55 percent), however, said that they were “neither” or that they didn’t know — indicating that public opinion may still change as people learn more about what happened.

But just because the Redditors are fairly popular doesn’t mean that there is a groundswell of public support for further state and federal regulation of the financial sector. While the Morning Consult poll found that more Americans were likely to say that there was not enough regulation of Wall Street (45 percent) and hedge funds (50 percent) compared with the other industries and institutions mentioned, both Democrats and Republicans were still fairly split on whether hedge funds needed to be further regulated; Democrats were also split on whether Wall Street needed to be regulated more.

Not everyone wants to regulate Wall Street more

Share of Democrats and Republicans who say there is “too much” or “the right amount” of regulation versus “not enough” regulation of each of the following industries and institutions

DEMocrats REPublicans Too Much / Right Amount Not Enough NET Too Much / Right Amount Not Enough NET Hedge funds 47% 53% -6 56% 44% +12 Wall Street 48 52 -4 62 38 +24 Tech* 60 41 +19 55 44 +11 Health insurance 56 44 +12 67 33 +34 Technology* 61 40 +21 60 40 +20 For-profit colleges** 59 41 +18 65 35 +30 Insurance 57 43 +14 66 34 +32 Large banks 55 45 +10 72 28 +44 Oil and gas 53 47 +6 78 23 +55 Automotive 72 28 +44 83 17 +66 Regional banks† 75 25 +50 87 13 +74

*“Tech companies” and “technology companies” were asked about in separate questions.

**Includes for-profit universities.

†Includes community banks.

Poll of 2,200 adults conducted Jan. 29-Feb. 1.

Source: morning Consult

Since the financial crisis of 2008, Wall Street has remained relativelyunpopular, but the issue of regulating it has not always been the most salient for voters. In a poll from April 2020, when both Donald Trump and Joe Biden were out on the campaign trail, only 22 percent of voters said that reforming Wall Street was very important to their vote compared with issues like government corruption and COVID-19, which 67 percent and 58 percent, respectively, said were very important to their vote. Even in 2016, a year without a pandemic, Gallup found that regulating Wall Street was below average in importance to both Democrats and Republicans, with about a dozen issues ranking higher.

Events like the GameStop trading frenzy and the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests can help make regulation of Wall Street front-of-mind for voters, but as we saw with Occupy Wall Street, there’s often only mixed success in changing public opinion or policy. That said, these events can still move the needle at least somewhat, and they have arguably contributed to the growing support behind various movements to address economic inequality, like the campaign for a $15 minimum wage and the push to forgive student loans. It’s one reason at the very least why the Redditors on r/wallstreetbets are more likely to be seen as heroes than troublemakers.

[How Has The Nation Changed Since The Insurrection At The Capitol?]

It’s very possible, though, that opinion will shift during the congressional hearings next week. The public will hear more about what exactly happened, and lawmakers will also have time to take more nuanced positions. For instance, if members of Congress advocate for specific reforms like a new financial transaction tax or new mandates for regulators rather than just expressing their concerns, the issue could become more partisan. And partisanship might make it more difficult for Congress to enact real changes before the issue goes back onto America’s back burner.

Other Polling Bites

Biden Approval

According to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker, 54.3 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 37.1 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of +17.1 points). At this time last week, 53.3 percent approved and 35.6 percent disapproved (a net approval rating of +17.7 points).





Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-americans-think-about-the-gamestop-investors/