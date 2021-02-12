The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confidence Interval: Will California Voters Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom?

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. Here, elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich argues that California voters will not recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, despite his controversial pandemic response and evidence that he violated his own COVID-19 protocols.

