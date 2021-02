Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021

NPR has obtained emails and memos showing Voice of America denied visas to journalist due to "America First" rhetoric protecting jobs for Americans — a tall order when broadcasting in 47 languages.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/13/967600311/trump-administration-forced-foreign-journalists-out-of-voa-to-score-political-po