Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 13:03 Hits: 1

Lawmakers considering the former president's role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol were given an abundance of nerve-wracking video footage this week — and a bit of cover for "no" votes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/13/967600304/the-week-in-politics-100-angles-on-an-insurrection