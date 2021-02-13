Raskin Calls Defense Team's Bluff On Trump’s Refusal To Testify

Articles

When Trump’s defense counsel tried to blame Democrats for their own inability to explain Trump’s behavior during the insurrection, Rep. Jamie Raskin shot back: Then why isn't your client testifying? The comments arose from a question from Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy for both sides: “Even after Sen. Tuberville says he told Trump at 2:15p that Mike Pence had been evacuated, Trump tweeted that Pence lacked courage. Does this show Trump was tolerant of the intimidation of Pence?” Trump’s lawyer, Michael Van Der Veen, responded first, saying, “We are not going to know the answer to those facts in this proceeding because the House did nothing to investigate what went on.” He later said he had “a problem with the facts in the question because I have no idea and nobody from the House has given any opportunity to have any idea.” Raskin ripped him several good ones, most notably by pointing out that Van Der Veen’s own client could easily answer the question, but has refused to.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/raskin-calls-defense-teams-bluff-trump-s