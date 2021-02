Articles

Saturday, 13 February 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) post-election phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) will be probed as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s probe into whether former President Trump broke laws by trying to...

