The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Arizona Rep: Hispanics Are Good Workers But The Undocumented Shouldn't Get COVID Vaccine

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

There are a lot of very stupid people in congress. Here's another one from Arizona that doesn't seem to understand that getting everyone the vaccine makes sense, while what she's saying is utter foolishness. Source: American Independent Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) defended an amendment that would put undocumented immigrants at the end of the line for a COVID vaccine by saying that she personally knew that Hispanic people are "very good workers." The amendment was proposed during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee as it considered President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. Lesko said it was "amazing" to her that Democrats voiced opposition to the amendment. "I worked with people that are Hispanic, I mean, they're very good workers. You know, we're compassionate people, but for goodness' sakes, we have to take care of American citizens or people that are here legally first," she said. Lesko said she would not be able to explain to senior citizens in her state why undocumented people would be getting the vaccine along with the rest of the population. "I just think that's totally wrong," she concluded.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/arizona-rep-hispanics-are-good-workers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version