Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

A new poll released on Friday shows that a majority of Kentuckians disapprove of their state's senior senator, the GOP leader Mitch McConnell.A survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found that 53 percent of Kentuckians disapproved...

