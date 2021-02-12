Graham, Cruz And Lee ‘Working Hand In Glove’ With Trump Defense Team

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 8

Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee are not even pretending to look like impartial jurors in the Trump impeachment trial. They told reporters today that they are actively working with the Trump defense team and other senators to ensure Trump’s acquittal. NBC News’ Garrett Haake had details for Joy Reid Thursday evening. HAAKE: Senators Graham, Cruz and Lee met with the Trump defense team for quite a while after the arguments had wrapped up today to discuss legal strategy for tomorrow. Senator Cruz came out afterwards and told reporters - I mean, this is not something they're hiding - again, they're working hand in glove with the Trump defense team and some of his most closely aligned senators to come up with an argument that will allow their fellow Republicans, enough of them anyway, to vote to acquit. However, Haake did hint that not all Republican senators are in on the pact. Because while they seem to be fine with Trump betraying his constitutional oath and trying to overturn an election, the fact that he didn't care when they were in danger is a whole ‘nother thing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/sens-graham-cruz-and-lee-working-hand