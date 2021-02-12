Just Three Weeks In, Biden Secures Enough Vaccines For All Americans

Articles

Let's just revel in some good old-fashioned competence for a few moments. Here's President Joe Biden announcing that he and his team have now secured the purchase of enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire country. "Two weeks ago I directed Jeff Zients, who's here with me, my COVID-19 Response Coordinator, to work with the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase more vaccines. Just this afternoon, we signed the final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines," Pres. Biden said. "We were also able to move up the delivery dates with an additional 200 million vaccines to the end of July, faster than we expected." Are you slowly starting to remember what having a good human in the White House feels like? He continued, "And in further good news, both companies agreed, and we're now contractually obligated, to expedite delivery of 100 million doses that were promised by the end of May. That's a month faster. That means lives will be saved.That means we're now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July." Can you even stand it?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/Pres-Biden-vaccines-covid