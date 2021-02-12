The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fences, Troops Separate Public from Trump Impeachment Trial

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Washington, D.C., has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high-security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.  VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has this report. 
Camera: Mike Burke

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/fences-troops-separate-public-trump-impeachment-trial-4575721

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version