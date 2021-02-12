Fences, Troops Separate Public from Trump Impeachment Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

Washington, D.C., has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high-security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has this report.

Camera: Mike Burke

