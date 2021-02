Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:56 Hits: 1

Senators on both sides of the aisle were showing signs of fatigue as former President Trump’s impeachment trial stretched into its third day.At least 18 GOP senators were missing from their seats during the second hour of arguments. Even some...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538498-senators-showing-signs-of-fatigue-on-third-day-of-trump-trial