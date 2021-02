Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:42 Hits: 1

Many of the statements referenced in the Senate impeachment trial appear in the criminal cases against the alleged rioters.

(Image credit: Congress.gov livestream via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/11/967059150/rioters-own-words-show-incitement-by-trump-impeachment-managers-argue