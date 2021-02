Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 21:22 Hits: 4

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who stepped down on Sunday. She reflects on the lessons she's learned, the election, and what's to come.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/11/967079538/former-pennsylvania-secretary-of-state-kathy-boockvar-on-the-lessons-shes-learne