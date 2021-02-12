The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Melania Explains To Former Friend She Was Fired To Protect Higher Ups

New Melania Trump tapes were released early this morning on the MeidasTouch podcast during an interview with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former friend of Melanie who was canned from her job organizing the inauguration. Wolkoff previously said in her book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, that she reported shady misappropriation of inaugural funds which resulted in her firing. (Naturally, the Trumps sued over her book -- and tried to pin it on her. Trump even sicced the DoJ on her!) The tape potentially connects Melania to inauguration crimes, according to Meidas Touch. Melania also references Mark Burnett, the Celebrity Apprentice producer who is said to hold a lot of incriminating tapes of Trump. Justice Department drops lawsuit against Melania Trump’s ex-aide for tell-all book https://t.co/oYoJNsfGpA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2021

