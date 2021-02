Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 14:49 Hits: 0

The action star came under fire for saying today's political climate in the U.S. is similar to Nazi Germany's treatment of Jews.

(Image credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/11/966826718/lucasfilm-fires-gina-carano-from-the-mandalorian-over-social-media-posts