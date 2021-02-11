Watchdog Group Wants To Know About Lauren Boebert's Eye-Popping Mileage Deductions

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021

Watchdog group Campaign for Accountability has filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), requesting an investigation into more than $20,000 in mileage reimbursements the candidate received from her 2020 campaign. Via Huffington Post: At issue are two mileage reimbursement payments to Boebert from her campaign: one on March 31, 2020, for $1,059.62, and another, filed Nov. 11, for $21,199.52. It’s the second payment that’s raising eyebrows. At the federal reimbursement rate of 57.5 cents per mile, Boebert would have had to drive 36,868 miles in seven months to justify the amount. To put that in perspective, that’s about one and a half times the circumference of the earth, 24,850 miles. Boebert’s campaign appears to have failed to keep adequate records of the candidate’s expenses and has been unable to substantiate the mileage reimbursement, the complaint alleges. The campaign declined several requests from Colorado media outlets to provide evidence of her travel. Adding to the intrigue: Colorado Newsline reports Boebert’s gun-themed restaurant, Shooter’s Grill, owed nearly $20,000 for several years’ worth of back taxes, related to unpaid unemployment insurance premiums. The liens were paid off in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

