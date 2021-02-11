WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial 2, Day 3

Articles

After Wednesday's brilliant presentation of the months and hours leading up to the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, the House impeachment managers will have another 8 hours to tie up any loose ends and drive home just how much Donald Trump's tweets and speeches built the fire that erupted into flame that day,. For all of us who watched, Wednesday was a descent into the madness of Trump and his supporters. I found it to be incredibly triggering. The audio of those men hunting Nancy Pelosi down will stay with me for a very long time. As a survivor of domestic violence, hearing that violent mob try to lure the Speaker out so they could kill her was particularly chilling. Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments.

