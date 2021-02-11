Biden's Excellent Reason For Not Watching Impeachment Trial

Articles

Four years ago this week, Donald Trump interrupted a meeting with US Senators to complain about voter fraud in the 2016 election, because he was chuffed over losing the popular vote over three months earlier. This week, President Biden was asked if he was watching the impeachment hearings of his predecessor. "I am not ... I have a job ... We've already lost over 450,000 people. We're going to lose a whole lot more if we don’t act ... Children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They're in trouble. That’s my job," said the President of the United States of America.

