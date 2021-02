Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 07:50 Hits: 8

The November 2020 ceasefire agreement halted the war over Nagorny Karabakh, but a sustainable peace agreement is far from reach. By providing economic support and fostering dialogue and reconciliation, international actors can play a role in this long-term project.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/publications/83844?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss