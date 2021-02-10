Sen. Hawley Shows Contempt For Trump Impeachment Trial

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Hawley’s latest contempt for American governance is not a huge surprise given that he tried to help Donald Trump overturn the presidential election even after the MAGA sedition riot. Cameras are not allowed to show the gallery but NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake is allowed to observe and report: Just left the chamber, where most members were at least partially engaged with @RepJoeNeguse presentation. The biggest exception: @HawleyMO - sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 10, 2021 Hawley claims he was there in order to see better and that he was reading trial briefs but, even if you believe this excuse, shouldn’t he have read the briefs beforehand or maybe after? My colleague @JulieNBCNews caught up with Hawley at the break. He told her he likes having the better view from above, and said he was reading the trial briefs.

