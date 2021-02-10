Conspiracy Theories Return To Maria Bartiromo's Show After Massive Lawsuit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business morning show once again aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 election after she was named in a massive $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic, a voting machine vendor. During a Tuesday appearance on Mornings with Maria, Trump adviser Jason Miller argued that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. "The only point of impeachment is to remove someone from office," Miller said. "Well, President Trump is already out of office so for the Democrats to go and push this, it's pretty clear it's just a vindictive effort to try to beat him up for future elections." Miller argued that most Democrats deserve to be impeached under the standard that is applied to Trump. "I think you're going to see this week where a number of Democratic senators, in fact, most of them, have used far worse language and much more actual inciteful rhetoric," Miller opined. "When you compare that, you would have to go and impeach half, maybe two-thirds of the Senate Democratic caucus if we were going by that standard." The Trump adviser went on to suggest that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol because she did not provide enough security to hold back the mob.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/conspiracy-theories-return-maria