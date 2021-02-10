Reality Check: 44 Republicans Just Indicated Evidence Might Not Matter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:24 Hits: 3

The only way John Avlon could make sense of yesterday's trial is to compare it to the comic book staple of Bizarro World. "So we should have known things would get weird when Trump finally unveiled his defense team because instead of being constitutional experts, his lawyers' past clients included the KKK, accused mob bosses and Roger Stone," he said. He pointed out Schoen had been in talks to represent Jeffrey Epstein, and Bruce Castor was best known for refusing to prosecute Bill Cosby. "But even with that somewhat bizarre background, you probably didn't expect to see a Bizarro world defense on the floor of the Senate. Now, for the uninitiated, Bizarro World is a D.C. comics alternate universe where everything is backward. Trump's legal team didn't bother with linear arguments that addressed evidence about how impeaching an ex-president is constitutional. One of the scholars had to step in to say they had misrepresented his research. But if you could find a thread to connect their presentations, which Paul Begala joked belonged to the firm of Meandering & Furious, it was this Bizarro World argument: that the most bipartisan impeachment in our history would be too divisive for the country to handle.

