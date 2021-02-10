Trump Lawyer: MAGA Supporters Are 'Too Dedicated' To Trump

Articles

Appearing on the Fox News Hannity show Tuesday night, Trump's lead lawyer claimed MAGA supporters are "too dedicated" to Trump and that's why they committed violent treason at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. We agree that MAGA supporters do act like a cult. Donald knew this all too well. Remember when he claimed during the 2016 campaign that if he shot somebody on Fifth Avenue they would still support him? Hannity made the ridiculous "both sides" argument that a lot of Democratic lawmakers could be impeached for some of the past statements they've made. Schoen correctly explained that impeaching Democrats for some of those remarks would be an abuse of the impeachment process. No Democratic politician orchestrated a coup against the government of the United States. No Democrat tried to subvert a free and fair election, and then told his treasonous followers that he loved them. You know, like Putin would. Schoen did back up some of Hannity's ridiculous claims. "But your point is [D's] are using rhetoric that is just as inflammatory or more so," Schoen said. That is complete nonsense. Schoen then made it worse for Trump. "The problem is they (Democrats) don’t really have followers, dedicated followers and so when they give their speeches, but..." But, what? Then Schoen alluded to some of the pre-planning Trump supporters were doing in lieu of Trump promoting the big January 6 rally to Stop the Steal. This is, again, an indictment on Trump.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/trump-impeachment-lawyer-maga-supporters