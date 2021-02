Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:53 Hits: 5

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he had trouble following one of former President Trump's defense attorneys, Bruce Castor, during the first day of the Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday and "gave up." "They really expected a spirited defense of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538170-durbin-gave-up-on-trump-lawyer-i-couldnt-understand-his-line-of-thinking