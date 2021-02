Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 11:07 Hits: 5

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Tuesday he regretted his "insensitive comments," but he didn't address his claims that the siege was fake.

(Image credit: Al Goldis/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/10/966207859/michigans-top-republican-calls-u-s-capitol-attack-a-hoax