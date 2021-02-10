CAUGHT ON TAPE: MI Senator Calls MAGA Sedition Riot A Hoax

Articles

The Detroit Metro Times eported on Shirkey’s conspiracy theories: The state Senate’s top Republican made the bizarre and unfounded claim in a video-recorded meeting at a diner last week with leaders of the Hillsdale County Republican Party, who were discussing censuring him for not taking a bold enough stand against Democrats. “That wasn’t Trump’s people. That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged,” Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said of the riot. “It was arranged by somebody who was funding it. … It was all staged.” … Shirkey also suggested a darker conspiracy but offered no evidence. “I think there are people above elected officials,” Shirkey said. “There are puppeteers.” After the report, Shirkey had a sudden change of heart:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/mi-sen-majority-leader-caught-tape-calling