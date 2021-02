Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:23 Hits: 0

Trump impeachment trial lawyer David Schoen argued that Chief Justice John Roberts’s absence from presiding over the Senate trial created a conflict of interest for Democrats that has effectively eroded Trump’s rights as a defendant.Roberts’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538088-trump-lawyer-says-roberts-absence-creates-conflict-of-interest-for-democrats