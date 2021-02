Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:48 Hits: 0

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.), who is considered a swing Republican vote in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial, said on Tuesday that the opening arguments by House Democrats were “very strong” and “well grounded in the Constitution and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538093-gop-senator-praises-house-impeachment-arguments-as-persuasive