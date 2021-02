Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 23:03 Hits: 0

A number of Republican senators said they were "stunned" and "perplexed" by former President Trump’s legal team Tuesday, criticizing the two attorneys for lacking focus and making “weaker” arguments than the House impeachment managers on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538098-gop-senators-criticize-trump-legal-defense-as-unfocused-and-weaker