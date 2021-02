Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 20:40 Hits: 3

In a powerful moment, Rep. Jamie Raskin says members of his family hid under a desk during the attack on the Capitol.

(Image credit: Handout/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/09/965932072/they-thought-they-were-going-to-die-raskin-recounts-familys-experience-on-jan-6