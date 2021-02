Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021

The Palm Beach town council is meeting to decide if former President Donald Trump can legally live at Mar-a-Lago. An agreement he signed decades ago prevents club members from living there full-time.

