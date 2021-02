Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:43 Hits: 5

Former President Donald Trump's legal team also argued that the second impeachment trial should not move forward because he is no longer in office.

(Image credit: Handout/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/09/965986138/trump-impeached-because-democrats-dont-want-to-face-him-in-2024-legal-team-argue