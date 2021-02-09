Trump Lawyers Lose Alan Dershowitz Along With 56 Senators

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 22:38 Hits: 6

Newsmax TV put Alan Dershowitz on to explain what Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers were doing. There's just one problem: Dershowitz had no clue what they were trying to do, particularly Bruce Castor, who presented himself as a good old boy who just loved the Constitution, Mom and apple pie. During Castor's arguments, he conceded that Trump lost the election and Biden won, citing that fact as part of the reason that Trump couldn't be tried by the Senate after he left office. Dershowitz was unimpressed. “There is no argument,” Dershowitz told Newsmax anchors somewhat ruefully. “I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying. You know, he’s introducing himself: ‘I’m a nice guy. I like my senators. I know my senators. Senators are great people.’" "Come on. The American people are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument,” he groused. On Twitter, there were many tweets like this one: Perhaps passing the bar wasn't as big a deal as I once thought it was. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 9, 2021 Interesting, by the way, that Dershowitz is now over on Newsmax TV. Is he persona non grata on Fox News or is he just boycotting them along with his orange friend?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/trump-lawyers-lose-alan-dershowitz-along