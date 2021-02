Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 18:04 Hits: 6

"The enormity of the multiple leadership failures both in leading up to the insurrection, and in the Department's response to it, have convinced us there is no other choice," the union head says.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/09/965838135/u-s-capitol-police-union-to-hold-no-confidence-vote-for-top-leaders