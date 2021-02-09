Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 1

Just one month and a handful of days after Donald Trump incited an uprising that ended with six people dead, 140 cops injured, and a trashed Capitol building, his second impeachment trial in the Senate begins. Today's proceedings will be a 4-hour debate on the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial after Trump leaves office, with a vote at the end which is likely to fall along party lines. We will be running live streams for the duration of the trial, so bring a friend and plan to watch live with us. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/live-trump-impeachment-trial-2-day-one