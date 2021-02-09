Republican Hypocrite Of The Day: Rob Portman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 18:12 Hits: 6

At the Senate hearing to confirm Neera Tanden as White House Budget Director, Senator Rob Portman expressed dismay over her old tweets. We found nothing wrong with her old tweets, and neither did election lawyer Marc Elias: ✅True✅True✅True✅True https://t.co/DlCtycaqaZ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 9, 2021 Seriously, tweeting smack about Ted Cruz is a job requirement at Center for American Progress. Everybody hates Ted Cruz, Rob. Wait, there's more: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) tells Neera Tanden “there are still 9 pages of tweets about Senator Ted Cruz, for example."Tanden: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/2MOeD7zqBd — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/republican-hypocrite-day-rob-portman