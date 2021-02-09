Impeachment Managers Promise New Evidence In Trump Trial

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021

Hours ahead of the start of oral arguments in Donald Trump's historic second Senate impeachment trial, prosecutors on Tuesday said they would introduce new evidence showing the former president spent weeks laying the groundwork for the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that he "incited it further" after it began. "The evidence of Trump's guilt in this case is overwhelming," aides to House impeachment managers told journalists, NBC News reports. The aides said the trial will resemble a "violent criminal prosecution" and called the evidence so "devastating" that Republican senators who are not currently inclined to find Trump guilty might change their minds. "Once they see that this president did in fact incite a violent insurrection in order to hold onto power, I think it very well may be the case that reluctant senators change their mind and vote to convict," the aides said.

