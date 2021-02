Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 22:57 Hits: 2

The Senate trial begins Tuesday on one article the House approved, charging former President Trump with incitement of insurrection for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Most senators want a short trial.

(Image credit: Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/08/964126236/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-senate-impeachment-trial