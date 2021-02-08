CBS Host Nails Graham For Empty Impeachment Defense

Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday argued that President Donald Trump should be allowed to "rehabilitate himself" after he incited a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol. CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Graham about Trump's impeachment trial during an interview on Face the Nation. "If you believe he committed a crime, he can be prosecuted like any other citizen," Graham insisted. "Impeachment is a political process. We've never impeached a president once they're out of office. I think this is a very bad idea." "That doesn't mean that what happened on Jan. 6 was OK," he added. "It means this impeachment, in the eyes of most Republicans, is an unconstitutional exercise. The president's behavior in my view is not a crime but he can be charged with one if people think he committed it because he's now a private citizen." Brennan reminded Graham that Trump "was impeached while he was still in office." "When you can't argue a case on it's merits, you argue on process," the CBS host said. "And that's what Republicans are doing right now." "Bottom line: the impeachment articles I think are unconstitutional because the president is in Florida," Graham countered. "So this is not process. The Constitution, I think, is being flagrantly violated because when it comes to Trump, there seems to be no end to all of this." Brennan pressed: "Does any of that deserve a reprimand?" Graham suggested that Trump will faces consequences because he "will have a place in history in all this."

