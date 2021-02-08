Meadows Blames Anyone But Trump For Lack Of National Guard At MAGA Insurrection

Articles

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows blamed the Mayor of Washington D.C. and people "from the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue" for the lack of response by the National Guard at the MAGA sedition riot at the Capitol on January 6th. During an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Meadows was asked about the attack on the Capitol, and what he knew "in terms of the threat and what was done about it." Meadows attacked the upcoming impeachment trial as unconstitutional and an act of "political vengeance" by Democrats who just want to have a "viral moment" in front of the cameras, before proceeding to blame the Mayor of Washington D.C., Pelosi, and Democrats in Congress for the slow response by the National Guard to assist the Capitol Police. BARTIROMO: So you say that the president had offered up Capitol Police, National Guard, even went to the Department of Defense? MEADOWS: Yeah, and so we also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help.

