Decline In Covid Cases Is More Of A Pause As UK Variant Begins To Spread

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 14:51 Hits: 6

So now, as a result of Trump's refusal to get an early grip on the virus, it's been around long enough to mutate, and will make it that much harder to get control. CNN reports this morning. "Health experts fear the recent decline in covid cases could be temporary. Because at least three variants of the virus are now circulating in this country. The strain in the UK is so contagious, experts now think it's going to become the dominant variant here," Poppy Harlow said. "Is it just more transmissible or also more dangerous?" Jim Sciutto asked CNN science reporter Elizabeth Cohen. "We don't completely know the answer to that, Jim. We know there are concerns that the UK variant is more dangerous," Cohen said. "The scientists in the UK have some data, certainly, that point in that direction. What we do know more about is the transmissibility. Let's take a look at that data. we know these variants appear to be 35-to-45% more transmissible than earlier strains. That is not good news, that is considerably more transmissible. That means the number of cases with these variants double every seven to ten days. This is according to new research that has come out recently, just today." She said we have documented 610 cases of the UK variant here, but there are likely many more than that because we don't monitor for them.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/decline-cases-more-pause-uk-variant-begins