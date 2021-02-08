Top Conservative Lawyer: It's Constitutional To Impeach

Articles

Charles J. Cooper, a leading Washington conservative lawyer, writes in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that impeaching Trump a second time, even when he is out of office, is constitutional. His piece is entitled, "The Constitution Doesn’t Bar Trump’s Impeachment Trial," which shoots down Rand Paul's specious argument to the contrary. Cooper was head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel during the Reagan administration, and in 2010, he was named the Republican lawyer of the year by the RNLA. As his op ed states: If removal were the only punishment that could be imposed, the argument against trying former officers would be compelling. But it isn’t. Article I, Section 3 authorizes the Senate to impose an optional punishment on conviction: “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.” That punishment can be imposed only on former officers. That is because Article II, Section 4 is self-executing: A convicted officeholder is automatically removed at the moment of conviction.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/top-conservative-lawyer-impeachment