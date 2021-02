Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 13:12 Hits: 8

The change is part of the president's plan to reshape U.S. foreign policy to center "on democracy, human rights, and equality," Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/08/965314723/biden-orders-u-s-to-reengage-with-u-n-human-rights-council-immediately