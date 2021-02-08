Articles

Published on Monday, 08 February 2021

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Congress will investigate how America’s meat-packing plants became human slaughterhouses during the COVID pandemic. Mock, Paper, Scissors: The National Review warns Democrats that punishing Coup Klux Klan members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene will come back to bite them. Pharyngula: Naming service members for the U.S. Space Force was never going to end well. Calculated Risk: With 2.2 million private jobs and 800,000 public sector jobs having disappeared during his tenure, Donald Trump was historically bad at, you know, creating jobs. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "I will be the greatest jobs president God ever created." (Donald Trump, June 16, 2015) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

